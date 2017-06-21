Kahlon: Relations with Netanyahu aren't the same

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) said on Tuesday that he does not foresee new Knesset elections in the near future, though he also acknowledged that his relations with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu have not returned to the state they were at before the crisis over the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation.

Speaking at the opening session of the 17th Herzliya Conference, Kahlon said, “The crisis of the broadcasting corporation was a watershed moment: At the height of action and advancing the issues, and when I innocently believed that we are pushing forward the country and beginning to see the results bear fruit, I found myself almost heading to elections on the question of who will preside over the cooking show on Channel 1. Is this the standard for bringing Israel to elections? Since then relations with Netanyahu did not return to their prior state. What I know is that I am not returning to the Likud: I was there, and understand it.”