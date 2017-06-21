Several armed supporters of the Islamic State organization launched an attack on a school in the southern Philippines, local police said Tuesday night.
The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
News BriefsSivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17
Report: ISIS supporters attack school in the Philippines
