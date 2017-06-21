Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said his country’s launching of missiles at Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Syria was a "national decision."
Rouhani denied that he was unaware of the Revolutionary Guards' move.
Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17
Rouhani: Missile attack in Syria was 'national decision'
