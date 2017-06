The strengthening of Hezbollah near the northern border is the biggest threat to Israel’s security today, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot said Tuesday at the Herzliya Conference.

"Hezbollah has built capabilities, it is grossly violating UN Resolution 1701, and if we look at southern Lebanon, we see this organization deployed in 200 villages and towns, and there are tens of thousands of rockets there," said the Chief of Staff.