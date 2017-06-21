01:42
  Sivan 27, 5777 , 21/06/17

Ammonia leak at "Of Tov" plant fixed

Firefighters and staff of the "Of Tov" plant in the industrial zone of Emek Ha-Ma'ayanot were able on Tuesday night to fix a malfunction that caused an ammonia leak at plant.

No one was injured in the incident.

