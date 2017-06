Arad Nir, Channel 2 News’ foreign affairs editor, on Tuesday recommended to his followers on Twitter that they follow anti-Israel political cartoonist Carlos Latuff.

Nir described Latuff’s caricatures as "sharp" and pointed out that Latuff, "as usual, does not spare anyone." But for some reason he ignored the anti-Semitic tone in Latuff’s caricatures and the fact that he often compares between Israel and the Nazis in his caricatures.