330 Beit El residents who are Likud party members have sent letters to Likud MKs demanding that they intervene to terminate the building freeze which Beit El has been suffering from over the past few years.

Residents reminded them of the prime minister's promise after the destruction of the Draianoff House and Ulpana neighborhood in Beit El that he would build 300 new units in Beit El, a promise as yet unfulfilled.