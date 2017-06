22:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 German: Innocent people may be sitting in jail MK Yael German(Meretz) sees the media reports about the former connection between the Israel Forensic Institute and the Prosecutor as proof that there may be innocent people sitting in jail based on testimony from the institute. German praised the changes which have been instituted by Dr. Kugel. ► ◄ Last Briefs