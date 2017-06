21:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Liberman: Israel hopes to return Eli Cohen for burial Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman participated in a ceremony commemorated fallen Israeli spy Eli Cohen and lauded him as "one of the great agents of all times." Liberman added that "we all to this day owe Eli Cohen a significant portion of our security" and stressed that the state of Israel has never given up on efforts to bring Cohen to a Jewish burial.

