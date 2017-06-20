21:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Spicer: Refugees would prefer to be safe in own country White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked at a press conference Tuesday if President Trump considers refugees a threat to U.S. security: Spicer answered that "Refugees would rather be in their country where they’re from living safely." ► ◄ Last Briefs