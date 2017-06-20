Police received a report a short time ago about an ammonia leak at the Of Tov factory in the Bet Shean region.
At present there are no reports of injuries. Police and firemen are present at the scene and are acting to close the leak.
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Ammonia leak reported in Bet Shean valley factory
