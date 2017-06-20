A 4-year-old child ingested a foreign object, part of a rubber duck, in his Petah Tikva home.
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Petah Tikva: Child ingests foreign object
A 4-year-old child ingested a foreign object, part of a rubber duck, in his Petah Tikva home.
MDA teams provided the child with medical treatment and transferred him in serious but stable condition to the Schneider children's hospital.
