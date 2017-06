20:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Former UN executive:Israel concentrated Gazans in camps A former UN senior executive, Lahdar Brahimi, claimed that he heard from a woman in Gaza that Israel "concentrated Palestinians in concentration camps." Israeli UN ambassador Danny Danon has demanded that the UN disassociate from Brahimi's allegations. ► ◄ Last Briefs