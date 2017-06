20:14 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Bar Rafaeli to testify in tax evasion case Supermodel Bar Rafaeli will testify tomorrow in the civil suit brought against her on suspicion of tax evasion. The tax authority claims that Rafaeli owes millions of shekels in taxes for the years 2009-2010 when she claims she was living abroad, while Rafaeli claims that she doesn't owe any further taxes.

