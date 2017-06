Police released to house arrest a 19-year-old tractor driver from Rahat suspected of causing the death of a two-year-old girl from the village of Tarabin. The driver's license was revoked for 90 days.

In his investigation the driver claimed that he had driven backwards accidentally and hit the child without noticing until one of the workers pointed it out to him.

He also noted that when he felt danger to his life he fled and later gave himself up to police.