19:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Ehud Olmert to stay in hospital overnight Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who was transferred earlier to hospital after feeling ill during an exercise session, will stay in hospital overnight for observation. Hospital staff said that Olmert appeared "fatigued" and added that the hospital is monitoring his condition.

