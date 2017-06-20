Pakistan downs Iranian spyplane.

The Daily Pakistan reports that the Pakistan airforce has downed an Iranian spyplane over the Panjur area of Pakistan.
The incident is unprecedented between the two Muslim states which normally enjoy a quiet border between them.
