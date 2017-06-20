Shaked meets with deaf Jewish Oscar winner

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked met Tuesday with Hollywood deaf actress Marlee Matlin, who was the youngest ever actress to win an Oscar in 1986 at age 21 for her role in the movie Children of a Lesser G-d. Matlin is on her first visit to Israel under the auspices of the Rodman foundation.

Matlin, who is from a Jewish Chicago family, said she was excited to meet family relatives who she had never met before and added that she had come to discuss how to accept and integrate people with disabilities into society.



