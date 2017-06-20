Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and other Knesset members and dignitaries, as well as Gush Katif former regional council leaders are participating in the inauguration of a new traffic circle commemorating Gush Katif.
Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Gush Katif traffic circle inaugurated in Jerusalem
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and other Knesset members and dignitaries, as well as Gush Katif former regional council leaders are participating in the inauguration of a new traffic circle commemorating Gush Katif.
