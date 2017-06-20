17:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17

Gush Katif traffic circle inaugurated in Jerusalem

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat and other Knesset members and dignitaries, as well as Gush Katif former regional council leaders are participating in the inauguration of a new traffic circle commemorating Gush Katif. 

Last Briefs