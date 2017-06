17:40 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Hundreds protest electricity cuts in Gaza strip After the decision taken by Israel to reduce the electricity to the Gaza strip, there is one less hour of electricity every day. Hundreds of residents are protesting near the border, describing the difficult situation in the strip. "Life here is dead. Food put in the refrigerator spoils the next day.

► ◄ Last Briefs