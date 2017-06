17:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Netanyahu and Trump envoys meet in Jerusalem US special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt met Tuesday with Prime Minister Netanyahu's representative, attorney Yitzhak Molcho. The envoy also came to Ramallah where he met with the head of the Palestinian delegation Saeb Arekat as well as two other senior aides of Mahmoud Abbas. Greenblatt aims to get the two sides to agree to a summit meeting with President Trump at the White House to jumpstart the peace process between them. ► ◄ Last Briefs