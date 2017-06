17:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Attempted stabbing at Adam, terrorist shot dead An armed terrorist attempted to stab IDF soldiers on routine patrol near the Adam traffic circle in the Binyamin region. The terrorist was shot and neutralized, no soldiers were wounded. ► ◄ Last Briefs