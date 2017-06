17:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Rivlin visits Malka family: 'You touched our hearts' President Rivlin visited the family of Hadas Malka, who was killed in the terrorist attack at Damascus Gate on Friday evening. Rivlin hugged Malka's parents, David and Geula and said that Hadas and her friends are those who enable people to feel safe when they conduct their daily lives."

