A popular Jewish deli in a Chicago suburb was vandalized in what is being investigated as a hate crime.

The message “Free Gaza” was spray painted on the sidewalk outside of the Shmaltz Deli in Naperville, Illinois on Sunday.

Because the message targeted a Jewish restaurant, Naperville Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime, according to reports. The police are reviewing video from the deli’s security cameras and other cameras in the area.