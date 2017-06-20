PM officials: Yigal Sarna needs some self-reflection

Officials close to Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to the verbal attack Tuesday by journalist Yigal Sarna, who initiated a crowdfunding campaign to pay the prime minister for the libel suit he lost.

The court stated that Sarna slandered the prime minister and ordered him to pay compensation. yet the resounding loss did not calm the sick obsessiveness of his regarding the Netanyahu couple. The court also said that the incident claimed by Sarna never happened and that this was a reprehensible publication written in a malicious and derogatory tone. Sarna would do well to take stock and internalize the court's decision or at least read the words of many of his colleagues, who wrote about the great embarrassment which Sarna caused them," said the officials.