Binyamin regional council head Avi Roeh responded Tuesday to the commencement of work on the new community of Amihai for the Amona evacuees.

Roeh said that "besides the fact that we are establishing a new community in Binyamin, which is an important matter on its own, this does justice with the evacuees who are dedicated to the goal of continuing the settlement of the Binyamin region as an integral part of the state of Israel."