15:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Iraqi army completes encirclement of Mosul The Iraqi army has announced that it has completed the encirclement of the city of Mosul, after it succeeded in seizing control of an area which was under ISIS control north of the oId city of Mosul. The old city is now the only area in ISIS control.