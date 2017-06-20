New regulations for overseeing heavy vehicle drivers

A new regulation signed by Transport Minister Yisrael Katz will for the first time allow moving companies to receive information about the past record of drivers employed by the company.

The companies will also be able to receive updates about their drivers' record on the roads once every six months.

A senior traffic official in the ministry, Avner Flor, said the new regulation will enable safety officers to check past offences of drivers of heavy vehicles and will prevent drivers from transferring from one company to another without the employer knowing their past.

Heavy vehicles are involved in six times as many fatal accidents as private cars.





