Former premier Ehud Olmert has been transferred from his prison cell to hospital, after he felt bad during the course of Tuesday morning.
Earlier Tuesday, Olmert's personal physician came to check him in jail.
Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Olmert transferred to hospital
