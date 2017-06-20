Bipartisan support for ban on PA funding of terrorists?

Haim Saban, a major donor to the Democratic Party, is backing a bill that would slash funding to the Palestinian Authority unless it stops payments to Palestinians jailed for attacks on Israelis.

The participation of the Israeli-American entertainment mogul in the initiative of the lobbying affiliate of the Israeli-American Council is significant because Democrats have until now been reluctant to back the bill as it stands.

A statement Monday evening from the Israeli-American Coalition for Action said the campaign to pass the Taylor Force Act, named for an American former GI murdered in a 2016 terror attack in Jaffa, will draw on a “nationwide grassroots network of activists” and on the IASC’s relationships with prominent Israeli-Americans and Jewish-Americans, including both Republican and Democrat supporters — who have advocated for the legislation with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.