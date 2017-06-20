Released by court and received an administrative order

On Tuesday, the Shabak Israel Security Agency issued an administrative detention order for two months, signed by Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, against a boy who was interrogated last week by the Shin Bet on suspicion of involvement in "price tag" vandalism, despite the fact that the Lod District Court ruled that the boy should be released because there is no reasonable suspicion against him.

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, the boy's attorney, said, "This is a disgraceful move. Liberman apparently believes that we are under the KGB regime, and I hope that the court will not approve this farce, which is intended to bypass the decisions of judges who ruled that there is no suspicion against my client."