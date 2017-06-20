14:45
  Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17

2 wounded in Yafia' drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded, Tuesday afternoon, by shots from a passing car in the Nazareth-area Arab village of Yafia', according to Yisrael Hayom.

One of the men was lightly wounded. The extent of the other victim's wounds was not immediately known.

