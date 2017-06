14:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 'Don't let this success become a farce' Read more Former residents of Amona express cautious optimism as work begins on a replacement town for them in Samaria's Shiloh Valley. ► ◄ Last Briefs