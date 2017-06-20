It has been disclosed that the motorcyclist who was killed when he was hit by a truck at the Maccabim Checkpoint on Highway 443 was Bnei Brak attorney Elkana Bishitz.
Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Maccabim Checkpoint victim's name disclosed
It has been disclosed that the motorcyclist who was killed when he was hit by a truck at the Maccabim Checkpoint on Highway 443 was Bnei Brak attorney Elkana Bishitz.
The 41-year-old resident of Giv'at Shmuel is survived by four children.
