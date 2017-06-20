14:11
Maccabim Checkpoint victim's name disclosed

It has been disclosed that the motorcyclist who was killed when he was hit by a truck at the Maccabim Checkpoint on Highway 443 was Bnei Brak attorney Elkana Bishitz.

The 41-year-old resident of Giv'at Shmuel is survived by four children.

