Minister of Health Yaakov Litzman signed an agreement Tuesday for mutual cooperation in the live donation of kidneys with Cyprus.
Litzman said he expected similar agreements with other countries in the future.
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Israel and Cyprus sign kidney-donation agreement
