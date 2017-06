About 76,000 Israelis received academic degrees from institutions of higher education in Israel last year, according to data published Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

41,700 students received degrees from universities, 25,500 from academic colleges and 8,900 from teachers' colleges. The total increase was 2.4 percent. Bachelor's degrees rose 2.2%, while there was an increase of 6.4 percent in masters degree recipients. Doctorates declined 2.9 percent.