The family of Nathan Hagani, who drowned in the Sea of Galilee five days ago, identified his body on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was pulled out of the water Tuesday morning with the help of divers.
|
13:08
Reported
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Sea of Galilee body identified by family
The family of Nathan Hagani, who drowned in the Sea of Galilee five days ago, identified his body on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was pulled out of the water Tuesday morning with the help of divers.
Last Briefs