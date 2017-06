12:07 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Toddler killed by tractor in Tarabin A girl about the age of two was killed Tuesday morning, when she was hit by a tractor in the Negev Bedouin village of Tarabin.



She was brought to a local clinic medics from the Magen David Adom emergency service tried to save her, but eventually they were forced to pronounce her death.