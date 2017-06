11:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 PM: Site work on community for Amona evictees under way Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday, "Today, work began on the ground, as I promised, to establish the new community for the residents of Amona." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs