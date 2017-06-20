New Knesset lobby for disabled IDF veterans

Member of Knesset Anat Berko (Likud) has announced the establishment of a lobby for disabled Israel Defense Forces veterans, in which 49 MKs from all parties will participate, except for the Joint List of predominantly Arab parties.

MK Berko explained, "The lobby's goal is to promote legislation for IDF disabled veterans, to give them an appropriate platform on which to express their opinions, to fight to improve their conditions and to ensure that they are appreciated for being harmed for the sake of national security. We have a moral obligation to help those who have been physically and mentally harmed for the sake of the state. They and their families carry daily scars and pains."