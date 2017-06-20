Australia suspends air strikes into Syria

Australia said on Tuesday that it has suspended air strikes into Syria following the downing of a Syrian military jet by the United States and Russia's subsequent threat against U.S.-led coalition aircraft.

Australia's Department of Defence said in a statement, "As a precautionary measure, Australian Defence Force (ADF) strike operations into Syria have temporarily ceased." The statement continued, "ADF personnel are closely monitoring the air situation in Syria and a decision on the resumption of ADF air operations in Syria will be made in due course." The department said its operations in Iraq would continue.