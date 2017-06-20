4 relatives detained in attack on Paris police van

(AFP) Police have detained four relatives of a radicalised Islamist who was killed when he rammed a car loaded with guns and a gas bottle into the leading vehicle in a line of police vans on the Champs-Elysees on Monday, according to a judicial source. No police or bystanders were injured in the incident.

The ex-wife, brother and sister-in-law of 31-year-old Adam Dzaziri, who was on a jihadist watchlist, were detained Monday afternoon after police questioned them at the family home near Paris. Dzaziri's father was taken into custody during the evening.