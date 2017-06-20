Eastbound Route 443 was blocked to traffic at the Maccabim Checkpoint, following the fatal accident that took the life of a 45-year-old motorcycle rider.
Police told motorists to take alternate routes.
|
10:41
Reported
News BriefsSivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17
Eastbound Highway 443 blocked at Maccabim Checkpoint
Eastbound Route 443 was blocked to traffic at the Maccabim Checkpoint, following the fatal accident that took the life of a 45-year-old motorcycle rider.
Police told motorists to take alternate routes.
Last Briefs