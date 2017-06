10:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Trading in Bezeq stock halted The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has suspended trading in Bezeq shares due to market reactions to the announcement that the Securities Authority has opened an open investigation against the company. Controlling shareholder Shaul Elovitch, was detained for questioning. ► ◄ Last Briefs