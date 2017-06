09:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Sivan 26, 5777 , 20/06/17 Securities Authority investigation against Bezeq The Israel Securities Authority opened an open investigation of the Bezeq communications company on Tuesday morning. The authority said that the investigation concerns suspicions of offenses under the Securities Law and the Penal Law relating to transactions related to the controlling shareholder of the company. ► ◄ Last Briefs