Report: Hadas Malka did not have a neck guard

Border Guard Sergeant Major Hadas Malka, who was killed in the fatal attack on Friday at the Damascus Gate, was not equipped with a neck protector that might have saved her life, according to Channel 2 Television.

The Israel Police said in response, "Weapons and shields are tested from time to time and it is found that the existing neck protectors limit the ability of movement and flexibility of the fighters. In the arena like the Old City, where there are narrow alleys and terrorists embedded in the local population, the speed and agility of the response is a first-rate operational need and determines the final outcome."