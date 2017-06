The long-time director of an arts festival in New Zealand has apologized for removing the word “Israel” from a song in the musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The song was part of a songbook of music by well-known composers that was to be performed by schoolchildren. “Close Every Door” and two other songs from the Joseph musical were first removed from the songbook altogether and then reinstated after an outcry from lyricist Tim Rice and his supporters.