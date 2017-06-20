Uziel Wechsler. a builder of Jerusalem passes away

Jerusalem notable Uziel Wechsler has passed away at the age of 79. His funeral is scheduled for 10:30 am at the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem's Givat Shaul neighborhood.

A Jerusalem native, Wechsler participated in the battles for the liberation of Jerusalem. He served as Treasurer of the city and, together with Teddy Kollek, initiated and headed the Jerusalem Development Authority. Wechsler headed of the Israel Lands Administration and for many years led dozens of projects for the development of the city. They included the construction of City Hall and Teddy Stadium, and the establishment of the Biblical Zoo, the David Citadel and the Academic College of Engineering, as well as the Sherover Cultural Center and Promenade and the Jerusalem Theater.