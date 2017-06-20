NGO Monitor: Cancel UN 'settlement' blacklist

NGO Monitor has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to cancel its first-ever blacklist of companies engaging in business activities with Israel in Judea and Samaria.

Citing his new study, new study, "Who Else Profits: The Scope of European and Multinational Business in the Occupied Territories", Professor Eugene Kontorovich of the Northwestern University School of Law and head of the International Law Department at the Kohelet Policy Forum cited the council for completely ignoring areas with more far-reaching activities, including in Western Sahara, Northern Cyprus, and Crimea. He also demonstrated the fundamental falseness of the assumption underlying the UN blacklist and many NGO publications - that businesses violate human rights when they engage in their ordinary business practices under the jurisdiction of an occupying power.