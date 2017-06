There are about 6,600 haredi-religious Jews in regular service in the Israel Defense Forces, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Gili Ben-Menachem, Head of the Personnel Planning Branch.

Ben-Menachem told Arutz Sheva, "In recent years, we have seen an increase every year. In 2013, we recruited close to 2,000 haredim. Last year we recruited about 2,500 haredim."